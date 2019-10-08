Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball has welcomed a new face to the squad.
However, some long-time Roadrunner fans may recognize him, as he's one of our own.
Brandon Barnes, a former player and director of basketball operations for CSUB has returned to his alma mater, now as an assistant coach, working alongside his father, head coach Rod Barnes. This is a special coaching duo, as Rod Barnes once served as his son’s head coach before bringing Brandon onto the staff.
Brandon was CSUB’s director of basketball operations for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons after which he went on to become an assistant coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, a G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.
Brandon Barnes’ stint with semi-professional basketball was a successful one, as the Vipers secured the 2019 G-League championship by defeating the Long Island Nets in a thrilling matchup.
Brandon brought his defense-focused background to the Vipers and helped elevate the team’s overall performance on that end of the floor. RGV found itself in the Top-10 in hard-nosed defensive categories such as blocks, forced turnovers, steals and defensive rebounds under Barnes' guidance.
The Vipers’ increased success with Barnes on staff is a testament to his effective and detailed training and defensive-minded tactics, which he learned from his father, whose coaching calling card has always been defense.
With that experience under his belt, Brandon Barnes is now ready to take on the responsibility of being an assistant coach with the Roadrunners.
“I’m very thankful to coach Barnes for the opportunity to return to CSUB,” Brandon Barnes said. “It is such an honor to work at my alma mater.
"Bakersfield is a special place to me and I am excited to be back with family and friends. CSUB men’s basketball is truly a family atmosphere and emphasizes player development on and off the floor. I am confident that my time spent as an Assistant Coach with the Vipers, as a director of basketball operations, and as a student-athlete here at CSUB has prepared me for this opportunity.”
The Cal State Bakersfield community and the athletics departments is very excited to welcome Brandon Barnes back with open arms and even more excited to begin the 2019-20 season.
The Roadrunners make their season debut Oct. 22 in the Icardo Center for the annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage. They then return for a home exhibition against Westcliff on Nov. 2.
For more information about the upcoming year and seasons tickets, head over to GoRunners.com.
