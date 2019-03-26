Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball will play at Green Bay on Friday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
CSUB (18-15, 7-9 Western Athletic) held on to beat Southern Utah, 70-67, in the first round and topped Cal State Fullerton, 66-58, in the first round. Both of those games were on the road.
Green Bay (19-16, 10-8 Horizon) dominated Florida International for a 30-point win on Tuesday in the second round. The Phoenix earned a 102-94 win over Eastern Tennessee in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.