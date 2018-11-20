Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball coach Rod Barnes acknowledges the his team’s most glaring deficiency is its size. To get back to the NCAA Tournament they need to add “some size, some bulk, some strength,” he said.
The Roadrunners addressed the issue for next season, signing two centers to National Letters of Intent. CSUB added Ronne Readus, a 250-pound junior college transfer from Fullerton College, and Ray Somerville, a 6-foot-10 high schooler.
Readus, who is 6-foot-9, has averaged 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds per game for Fullerton this season. As a freshman at Fullerton, he led the team with 7 rebounds per contest and chipped in 9.5 points per game.
At El Cajon Valley High School, Readus set a school record with 30 rebounds in one game.
“Ronne, first of all, is really strong (and) physical,” Barnes said. “Plays extremely hard. Very good rebounder. Getting better offensively. Really good screener. Guy that I really like as far as anchoring the back line because he’s naturally just a vocal kid. Very high IQ basketball wise.”
Somerville is a senior at The Shipley School outside of Philadelphia in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He averaged 8.7 point and 9.0 rebounds per game as a junior. Barnes thinks Somerville will grow to be 7 feet tall, and thinks his wingspan is already that long.
“He’s a rim protector, shot blocker, rebounder,” Barnes said. “Once we add some size to him as far as him increasing his strength and his weight — he has a nice looking body already but has not lifted weights yet … he’s gonna be something to deal with.”
Men's soccer adds four players for 2019
The men’s soccer team signed four players, three of which are from California. Alexis Rivas, a Bakersfield native attending South, Jovanni Molina, from Ontario, and Orlando Basurto, from Roseville, all signed letters of intent to play for the Roadrunners.
CSUB also brought in Harris Du Parcq out of Florida.
"I'm really pleased with the early signing day," head coach Richie Grant said in a release. "These four guys we had here on campus when we played Pacific and they are players we targeted for some time."
Rivas scored 23 goals and tallied 17 assists for the Rebels as a junior. Molina, who goes to Alta Loma High School, plays for the Arsenal Soccer Club of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. Basurto has helped Pioneer Valley to back-to-back San Joaquin Section titles from the back line.
Du Parcq, a midfielder born in England, scored 21 goals last year.
Women’s track and field signs a jumper
The Roadrunners received a commitment from Miranda Miller, a jumps specialist out of Sierra High School. She signed her NLI despite only having one season of track experience under her belt. Miller was a state qualifier in the triple jump as a junior last year.
Swimming inks three
Mya Jackson, Ellice Richman and Sam Stinson will join CSUB swimming and diving for the 2019-20 season.
Jackson is a sprinter out of Hemet, California. Richman hails from Peoria, Arizona. Stinson, the lone addition for the men’s team and the lone diver, will come to CSUB from Damascus, Oregon.
