The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team’s season came to an end with an 80-65 loss to Green Bay on the road in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Friday. The Roadrunners finished out the year 18-16 overall (7-9 Western Athletic).
CSUB guard Rickey Holden ended his career with an 18-point performance. Redshirt sophomore Taze Moore continued his late-season surge with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.
Green Bay (20-16), though, had five players in double figures and hit 11 3-pointers. The Phoenix were led by 15 points from Sandy Cohen III.
The Roadrunners hit seven of their first eight shots to start the game. After five minutes, they led 16-11. Then they missed their next nine shots and Green Bay went on an 11-0 run. CSUB played from behind the rest of the way.
The Phoenix led 40-30 at halftime. CSUB scored three straight baskets to start the second half and cut the lead to three with 17:28 left in the game. It was a double-digit margin for the last 10 minutes.
The Roadrunners shot just 22 percent from 3-point range and Holden was the only one to make any. Jarkel Joiner, the team’s leading scorer on the season, only had four points. Green Bay was 11-for-28 from behind the arc.
CSUB, which was in first place in the WAC almost halfway through conference play, lost nine of 10 games after that, which could have ended the season. But the CIT gave the team a chance to end the year on a better note.
The Roadrunners beat Cal State Fullerton and Southern Utah before Friday’s season-ending defeat.
