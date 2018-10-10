Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Western Athletic Conference by the conference’s media and coaches.
Both polls were released as part of the WAC’s media day in Denver on Wednesday.
New Mexico State was tabbed as the favorite to win the WAC by both groups and Alessandro Lever from Grand Canyon was named the preseason player of the year.
Roadrunners senior guard Damiyne Durham landed on the second team All-WAC list in the coaches poll and earned first team honors from the media. He was the only CSUB player recognized.
Grand Canyon, Seattle and Utah Valley rounded out the top four teams in both polls. The coaches put Seattle third and Utah Valley fourth while the media flipped it.
CSUB finished the 2017-18 regular season sixth in the WAC with a 5-9 record. It started conference play 0-4 for the first time since joining the WAC and ultimately lost to Utah Valley in the first round of the WAC Tournament.
Durham led CSUB last season with 12.3 points per game on 11.8 shots. The end of the year was really when he made his mark. Durham averaged 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in the final 11 games after coming back from a two-game suspension. He shot 40.1 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc during that span.
