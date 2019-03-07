Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball lost to Seattle in overtime, 63-57, on the road on Thursday. The Roadrunners (16-13, 7-8 Western Athletic) scored just three points in overtime until a basket by guard Jarkel Joiner with eight seconds left.
Joiner, who scored 12 points, hit a jumper to give CSUB a two-point lead with 13 seconds left in regulation. The Roadrunners, though, let Seattle (17-13, 5-10) tie the game at the free throw line with four seconds to go.
CSUB has lost seven of its last eight games. Seattle has won four of its last five after starting WAC play 1-9.
The Roadrunners will finish the regular season at Utah Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m.
CSUB women’s basketball gives Seattle 2nd win
Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball handed Seattle just its second win of the season, falling to the Redhawks, 68-58, at home on Thursday in the Icardo Center. Seattle (2-26, 2-13 Western Athletic) shot 53.3 percent and made eight 3-pointers.
CSUB’s two leading scorers, Alexxus Gilbert (15 points) and Ashley Austin (12 points), shot a combined 10-for-31 from the field.
The Roadrunners (12-16, 8-7) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Utah Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CSUB softball drops home opener
Cal State Bakersfield softball (7-8) fell to CSUN (7-11), 11-3 in the Roadrunners’ home opener on Thursday. The Matadors scored in each of the first four innings to take a 6-0 lead.
CSUN’s Megan Stevens went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and four runs scored. She hit two of CSUN’s four home runs in the game. Junior catcher Karah Wiseman was 3-for-3, stole a base and scored twice for CSUB.
