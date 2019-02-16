Cal State Bakersfield trailed almost the entire game and lost to Missouri-Kansas City, 75-67, on the road on Saturday. The Roadrunners (16-10, 7-5 Western Athletic) only led after scoring the game’s opening basket, taking their third loss in four games.
Sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner led CSUB with 19 points. Senior guard Rickey Holden had 13 points but was just 3-for-12 from the field. Two straight Joiner jumpers cut the UMKC (10-16, 5-6) lead to just three with 7:31 left but that was the closest CSUB got.
CSUB’s offensive rebounding kept it in the game. The Roadrunners grabbed 18 offensive boards and scored 22 second-chance points.
Roos guard Xavier Bishop and forward Jordan Giles scored 14 points each. The UMKC lead ballooned to 16 with more than 16 minutes left in the second half.
