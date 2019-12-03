Five more games. Five more games until conference play begins for coach Rod Barnes and the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team.
This also means five more opportunities for fans to catch the `Runners in preseason play as they prepare to dive into conference play against Grand Canyon on Jan. 4 right here in the Icardo Center.
However, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, there are still five can’t-miss matchups before the start of the new year, one of which will take place here on the blue court.
CSUB will travel to take on Ole Miss and we recommend to tune in for a show! The matchup will take place Dec. 7 and will be streamed on the SEC Network+. Next on the slate are the Idaho Vandals on Dec. 14, followed by a warm return home to take on Montana State on Dec. 19, in the men’s team’s final home game of the calendar year.
Coach Barnes and the `Runners will hit the road again to meet future Big West Conference opponent Cal Poly on Dec. 21. Cal State Bakersfield athletics will be hosting a fan bus to the Cal Poly game so fans can also Make Their Mark on the future rivalry game.
The fan bus package includes a ticket to the game against the Mustangs, a guaranteed seat on the bus with refreshments, and a pregame pep rally in downtown San Luis Obispo at Firestone Grill. Cost is $50. For questions and purchasing information call Logan Belz at (661) 654-BLUE or email him at LBelz@csub.edu.
CSUB’s final matchup of 2019 will be Dec. 29 in Lubbock, Texas as the `Runners take on National Runner-Up Texas Tech to close out what has been an exciting non-conference schedule.
That will also launch CSUB into what will be their farewell season as a part of the Western Athletic Conference. The season is heating up with this year’s scoring leader Taze Moore and the `Runners putting in work every day to get ready for their last run in conference play as a member school of the WAC before heading into the Big West. You may have heard the phrase ‘Make Your Mark’ said throughout the season by coaches, players, and fans alike. This phrase stands true and is the mantra for all of CSUB’s athletic teams, including men’s basketball. It is the phrase driving our student-athletes and coaches to put in the extra minutes that will translate onto the court, a phrase coined to remind the student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike to leave it all on the court, leave it all on the field, and leave it all in the stands. Every home game. Every away game. Every day.
With nine men’s basketball home games remaining, season tickets are still available. Fans can also choose to come out on a game-by-game basis. More information about both options are available at GoRunners.com/tickets.
(1) comment
I cant say I'm optimistic after their performances against USF and Gonzaga. That sounds like a murderous schedule. Their only D-1 win against Hampton?
