Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach Rod Barnes knows no one will spend the buildup to the first game of the season talking to him about the high expectations for his team in the conference or his players that have established themselves as some of the top ones in the Western Athletic Conference.
“You’re not gonna talk to me like, ‘Hey, Coach, you’ve got this guy that’s gonna be all-league. You’ve got this guy is gonna be all-league,’” Barnes said prior to his team’s first official practice on Sept. 26.
That's because they don’t exist — not yet anyway.
There’s senior guard Damiyne Durham, who was picked as a preseason All-WAC first and second team member by the media and coaches, respectively. But he was not a guarantee to end up on either list.
The Roadrunners team was picked to finish fifth in the WAC.
CSUB has a lot prove, Barnes said, but there’s potential. From the first day of practice to the end of the season, this team could make the biggest jump out of any Barnes has had at CSUB, he said. The first chance to see the team in action will be at the Blue-Gold Scrimmage in the Icardo Center on Thursday, which starts at 7 p.m.
“That’s what’s exciting to me because I know where we are today, we could be a totally different team in three months,” Barnes said.
Barnes isn’t saying that this could be the best team he’s had at CSUB. He’s saying the total growth from Day 1 to the final game could be the most of any.
When the Roadrunners won the WAC Tournament in 2016 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, and when they made their run to the National Invitation Tournament semifinal in 2017, they were expected to do well.
“(The 2016 team) went into that season with a lot of guys that had played together,” Barnes said. “They were good. They just had to raise their level, which they did, but the ceiling didn't have to go up that high. The next year, I thought we had all the makings of a very good team from the very beginning.”
The 2018-19 squad isn’t young like the 2017-18 team was, but it is still inexperienced in terms of playing together. Jarkel Joiner, Rickey Holden and Justin Edler-Davis, three of the team’s best scorers, all experienced their first playing seasons at CSUB last year.
Taze Moore, one of the most athletic players on the team, broke his leg late in the 2016-17 season and missed all of last year. He’s healthy and stronger than ever, Barnes said.
Joiner could have a great year, Barnes said. Durham, even if he’s only as good as he ended last season, will be an asset, Barnes said. And junior college forward transfer Darius “Day Day” Williams is a “dude waiting to happen.”
“It just makes it more exciting,” Joiner said. “We have a lot to prove.”
Already in practice the team has shown it can score at a better rate, Edler-Davis said, and is more athletic. It has been turning the ball over, having lapses on defense and been too inconsistent, though, Edler-Davis added.
In addition to Joiner, Holden, Durham and Edler-Davis, there will be seven or eight more players in the rotation, Barnes said.
The team will lean on its guard play early, Barnes said, considering Joiner, Holden and Durham all played together last year, while the rest of the group develops.
“I like the potential,” Barnes said. “And if we reach our potential, I’ll be a very happy coach at the end of the year. That’s the biggest excitement.”
