Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball is overseas in the Bahamas set to take part in the inaugural Junkanoo Jam tournament. CSUB (1-1) will face Central Michigan (2-0) in the first game of the tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. San Jose State and Weber State are also part of the tournament.
“We’re here in paradise and luxury, but we’re here for basketball,” CSUB sophomore Justin McCall said by phone from the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday. “We have a tournament to play. That’s what we’re focused on. We’re trying to come out with three wins.”
The games will be livestreamed on FloHoops and on the radio at 1230 AM/101.1 FM. If CSUB wins Thursday, it will play Friday. If the Roadrunners lose Thursday, they will play Saturday. No matter what, the team will also play Sunday.
Competition will take place at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini, Bahamas.
Central Michigan beat CSUB, 75-72, in the championship game of the last ever Great Alaska Shootout last season. It was the first meeting between the two teams.
