Moving one step closer to the official start of the 2018-19 season, Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball will host Long Beach State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Icardo Center in a charity exhibition game. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Red Cross Fire Relief Fund to support wildfire recovery efforts around California.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults.
“Hopefully we raise some money because that's the purpose of the game,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “Our second objective is we get better as a team.”
The Roadrunners have only installed about 35 to 40 percent of their offensive and defensive systems as of Tuesday, but will still run the exhibition close to a real game. As expected, Barnes will go deep into the bench and substitute at a higher rate. He will be purposeful in which five players he has on the court together, he said, so he knows how his top players will mesh during the season.
“When we come out of this game we should have enough footage on each guy that hopefully we’ll know what we have moving forward,” Barnes said.
CSUB preseason All-Western Athletic Conference senior guard Damiyne Durham will not play Saturday, Barnes said. He was not at CSUB’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage on Oct. 18.
“Damiyne is dealing with some things,” Barnes said. “We gotta make sure we handle it properly.”
