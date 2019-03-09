The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 76-61 loss to Utah Valley on the road on Saturday. The Roadrunners will be the No. 5 seed in the Western Athletic Tournament.
CSUB (16-14, 7-9 WAC) will take on No. 4 Texas-Rio Grande Valley (18-15, 9-7) in the first round at 2:30 p.m. on March 14 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. UTRGV lost in overtime to Cal Baptist in its final regular season game.
The Roadrunners and UTRGV split the two regular season meetings. In the first game, CSUB registered a 75-69 win on the road over the Vaqueros and led by 15 with a few minutes left. On Feb. 9, UTRGV won 79-74 in overtime. The Roadrunners gave up a 10-0 Vaqueros run in the final four and a half minutes of regulation to force overtime.
Utah Valley (23-8, 12-4) dominated CSUB in the second half on Saturday, leading by 24 points with fewer than four minutes left. The Roadrunners gave their reserves extended minutes with CSUB’s seeding already determined prior to the contest.
The Wolverines will be the No. 2 seed.
CSUB head coach Rod Barnes held redshirt senior guard Damiyne Durham out of the second half of Thursday’s loss to Seattle and the UVU game. Durham status for the WAC Tournament is undetermined, a CSUB Athletics spokesperson said.
CSUB will enter the WAC Tournament with eight losses in its last nine games.
CSUB women’s basketball grabs No. 3 WAC Tournament seed with win
Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball earned the No. 3 seed for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament next week, beating Utah Valley, 92-73, in an “almost perfect game,” according to head coach Greg McCall said.
The Roadrunners scored 56 points in the first half in the Icardo Center on Saturday — the program’s most in a half since dropping 59 on Chicago State on Feb. 22, 2014. The 92 points was CSUB’s most in a game since scoring 96 against Air Force in November 2014.
CSUB (13-16, 9-7 Western Athletic) will take on No. 6 seed Grand Canyon (7-19, 5-11) in the first round of the WAC Tournament at 8:30 p.m. on March 13 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Roadrunners beat Grand Canyon both times by double digits during the regular season. The second win came on March 2 when CSUB held GCU to just 37 points.
“Pleased,” McCall said. “Of course you want to be the top seed. We had our ups and downs this season. But look at where we are.”
Saturday’s dominant win over Utah Valley was a rebound performance for CSUB, which handed Seattle just its second win of the season two days earlier. The Roadrunners hit six 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Senior guard Alexxus Gilbert made all five of her shots in the first quarter for 13 points. By halftime, CSUB led 56-36. The Roadrunners led by as much as 27 points in the game.
Gilbert finished with a game-high 24 points and eight assists. She played the first 35 minutes of the game and 38 total. McCall put her back in at the end so she could try to get the two more assists needed for a double-double.
“Bounced back from the loss that we had against Seattle where we played so ugly and came back and played some great basketball,” McCall said.
