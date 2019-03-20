The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball program is not in a place to “ever turn down postseason,” according to head coach Rod Barnes. So Barnes and CSUB athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried jumped at the invitation from the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
Despite a first-round loss in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, the Roadrunners’ season will continue for at least one more game. CSUB (16-15, 7-9 WAC) will play Cal State Fullerton (16-17, 10-6 Big West) in Fullerton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The contest is the CIT’s Riley Wallace Classic. The winner will get a trophy and move on to the second round. The CIT does not use a traditional bracket. The teams will be seeded based on the first-round results and the top three teams will get a bye in the second round.
Barnes’ decision to play in the CIT came down to experience and exposure, he said. The extra practices and getting acquainted to playing in a postseason game are important to younger players, Barnes said. And considering the CIT mostly includes teams from the eastern half of the United States, it could give CSUB a chance to display itself to new parts of the country, he added.
Even CSUB losing nine of its last 10 games didn’t make Barnes reconsider playing in the CIT. If he had a team of mostly seniors instead of eight freshmen and sophomores, he might have, though.
“I think most of the time teams that are younger teams a lot of times when they make postseason play, they come back the next year and they’re more successful than the first time around,” Barnes said. “... Hopefully, one day, we maybe will have gone 10 or 11 years in a row to the NCAA Tournament, then we go like, ‘We’re not going (to the CIT).’ We’re not at that stage right now.”
Fullerton suffered a 92-64 loss to UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament championship game. The Titans are 13-6 all-time against the Roadrunners. Senior guard Khalil Ahmad leads the Titans with 18.2 points per game and senior guard Kyle Allman Jr. adds 17.7 per contest.
CSUB played in the CIT in 2012 when the program was an independent and lost to Utah State.
