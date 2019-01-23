Sometimes Cal State Bakersfield forward Justin Edler-Davis will look up at the scoreboard during games or sees the statistics afterward, check out the foul and free throw totals and get frustrated.
“You’re just like, ‘Wow, man,’” Edler-Davis said.
When the topic was brought up to CSUB forward Greg Lee, he shook his head.
All season long, the Roadrunners have faced a glaring disparity between the amount they commit fouls and the amount they draws fouls. As a result, the difference in free throw attempts for CSUB and its opponents is lopsided.
Among Western Athletic Conference teams, CSUB allows the most free throw attempts per game (26.4) and also takes the fewest free throws per game (18.4). Head coach Rod Barnes isn’t worried about the amount that his team fouls as it comes with having an aggressive defense, but he is concerned that the Roadrunners are not getting to the line enough. CSUB’s (13-6, 5-1 WAC) next chance to try to shrink the free throw gap will be at Cal Baptist (10-7, 2-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“The thing with us, we’re not getting fouled enough,” Barnes said. “We’re not as physical right now (as we need) to even out the free throw shooting that is going on.”
Out of 351 teams tracked in Division I, CSUB’s 23.1 fouls per game ranks 348th. It’s the most fouls the team has committed per game since joining D-I.
The Roadrunners’ defensive free throw rate — defined as opponent free throw attempts divided by opponent field goal attempts — of 0.549 in D-I games this season is 352nd out of 353 teams, according to Kenpom.com.
It’s the risk-reward game that Barnes plays with his aggressive defense. CSUB does force the third-most turnovers (15.1) and block the second-most amount of shots (3.1, tied) among WAC teams.
“Playing hard and the way we play, we make some plays that other teams don’t make,” Barnes said. “ … But also I think fans would want to come and see a more aggressive team than come in and watching somebody trying to not be aggressive. It’s already a game, (the way) that it’s being called right now, that it’s not a very physical game. But we’re not gonna change just because they’re calling more fouls.”
Lamar scored 18 of its 36 second-half points against CSUB from the free throw line. Cal Poly made only five first-half shots against the Roadrunners but hit 10 free throws before halftime.
Part of the issue for Lee, who leads the team with 63 fouls and averages a foul almost every four and a half minutes on the court, is finding the right balance of aggressiveness. When the Roadrunners scrimmage each other, there are no fouls, Lee said. If someone goes down, play keeps going. Lee has had to be mindful going into real games that he has to play clean but keep the same intensity, he said.
Then on the other end of the floor, Barnes doesn’t think his group has been aggressive enough. He’d like to see more drives to the basket rather than jump shots. It falls on the guards and forwards, he said.
Point guard Rickey Holden had done a good job of it early in the year, Barnes said, but teams have taken that option away. Jarkel Joiner has done a better job of going downhill of late, Barnes said.
The team needs to keep Taze Moore out of foul trouble and healthy because he’s one of CSUB’s best driving threats, Barnes added. The head coach also wants to see guard/forward Justin McCall drive instead of taking jumpers.
Edler-Davis noted that he settles for 3-pointers too much. The Roadrunners need to get to the line to keep their scoring on a consistent pace throughout a game, Barnes said.
“We need to go to the line more. Attack,” Lee said. “When we don’t know what’s going on, we decide to bail the other team out with a shot instead of just putting our head down and attacking the rim. But it’s gonna change though.”
