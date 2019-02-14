Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball put an end to its three-game losing streak, picking up a 75-62 win over Chicago State on the road on Thursday. The Roadrunners (16-9, 7-4 Western Athletic) led by as much as 19 and for almost 39 minutes (out of 40) — a significant improvement from the first meeting when the Cougars led for most of the game but CSUB still came away with a double-digit win.
Chicago State (3-22, 0-10) has lost 14 games in a row.
Sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner led CSUB with 16 points while redshirt senior forward James Suber posted 13 points and 13 rebounds. Joiner reached double-digits for his ninth straight game and Suber recorded his fifth double-double of the year.
The Roadrunners shot 52.7 percent from the field, their third-best performance of the season. Chicago State scored almost a quarter of its points from the foul line with 15 made free throws.
CSUB senior guard Rickey Holden was an efficient 6-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range for 14 points. He also had four assists.
Chicago State’s 62 points was the lowest total CSUB has held a Division I team to since beating Lamar, 86-65, in December. If the Cougars hadn’t hit a 3-pointer with a few seconds left, the 59 points would have been the Roadrunners’ best defensive performance against a D-I team all year.
Darrin Person Jr., who played just three minutes over two games last weekend because of illness, only played two minutes for the Roadrunners. Taze Moore, who has been dealing with a calf injury for about a month, did not play.
CSUB will stay in the Midwest, heading to Missouri-Kansas City (9-16, 4-6) for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday.
