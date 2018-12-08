Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball made five of its last six shots from the floor, pulling away for a 73-67 win over Idaho (3-6) in Moscow, Idaho on Saturday night.
Roadrunners (5-4) forward James Suber scored a career-high 20 points. With 13 rebounds, Suber registered his third career and third straight double-double.
“It was a gutsy win tonight,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said in a press release. “I thought we played with a lot of character. I’m proud of these guys. We are just going to keep working. We had a rough first half, but came back in the second half and played better.”
CSUB did most of its damage in the paint, off rebounds and off turnovers. The Roadrunners outscored Idaho 36-16 in the paint, 20-1 off turnovers and 26-10 on second chance points. They made up for a 38.8 percent shooting performance overall and a 24.0 percent showing from 3-point range.
Roadrunners point guard Rickey Holden scored 15 points and dished out four assists. Justin Edler-Davis scored 13. He hit a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left to put CSUB up 69-62. Edler-Davis made the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left against Idaho last season in the Great Alaska Shootout.
“I’m also proud of our bigs,” Barnes said. “We had three new guys out there on the court and they finished strong for us.”
CSUB’s Taze Moore and Idaho’s Jared Rodriguez were both ejected just eight minutes into the game. The two players had to be separated after getting into a scuffle away from the ball. With Rodriguez, a starting forward, out for the majority of the contest and considering center Cassius Smits-Francisco fouled out in just 10 minutes, the Vandals were vulnerable on the inside.
Damiyne Durham, the Roadrunners’ sharpshooter, again moved slowly closer to breaking the school's all-time record for 3-pointers made. He was 1-for-11 in the game and 1-for-8 from 3, giving him 277 for his career. Kenny Warren (1990-94) holds the record of 278 from when CSUB was a Division II program.
The lead changed hands 18 times and it was the Roadrunners’ closest game of the year.
CSUB will host Lamar on Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.