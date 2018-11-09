A large group of the local elementary and middle school children in the Icardo Center just wanted to see Cal State Bakersfield get to 100 points.
“Come on, come one, that’s the only thing I want to see,” one student pleaded while walking behind the team benches.
The Roadrunners did a little more than that.
They hit 100 points with about six minutes left in the game, while the majority of the schools were still in the building. Darrin Person Jr. made two free throws with 55 seconds to go to get to 111. With a chance to make a 3-pointer and tie CSUB’s Division I record of 114 points in a game, Jeremiah Dickerson dribbled out the clock.
The Roadrunners (1-1) settled for a 111-75 win over the University of Antelope Valley, an NAIA team, in their home opener and the team’s annual “Education Day.” It was the third time since 2013 that the Roadrunners reached triple digits.
“Our offense was extremely good pretty much throughout the game,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “Defense, we had some highs and lows. I shouldn't say that’s to be expected, but I don't think we’ve been playing enough to have the kind of experience that we need to be playing at our highest level at either end of the court.”
Senior point guard Rickey Holden did not miss on eight shots from the floor and four free throws. He scored a career-high 25 points in less than 23 minutes, making five 3-pointers. CSUB outscored Antelope Valley by 33 points while Holden was on the court. The only thing that held him back was four fouls.
Redshirt sophomore Justin Edler-Davis had 16 points by halftime and led CSUB with eight rebounds.
Despite playing 20 minutes in CSUB’s first game at No. 20 TCU on Wednesday, senior Damiyne Durham was held out of Friday’s game by Barnes. Durham was also held out of the team’s kickoff scrimmage and exhibition game.
Nothing has changed with Durham’s situation, Barnes said.
In the first half, Holden crossed over from his left hand to his right hand and jabbed like he was going to take a step to the right. Holden crossed back left between his legs instead and Antelope Valley’s CJ Bussey fell backward before Holden sunk the 3.
“It was pretty crazy. You could kind of see it coming because when he kind of (hesitated on) him,” Edler-Davis said. “It was a crazy moment in the game and it kind of gave us a little energy and momentum to keep going.”
The shot was Holden’s second made 3-pointer in a row and put the Roadrunners ahead 58-41 with three minutes until halftime. Holden made another 3 prior to the end of the first half, giving the Roadrunners a 21-point advantage at the break.
Holden was 5-for-5 shooting in the first half with three 3s. His 17 points led the team and CSUB outscored the Pioneers by 26 points when Holden was on the court.
“I was just taking shots we take every day in practice like coach tells me to,” Holden said.
The 47 points the Roadrunners allowed in the first half was 19 more than it gave up to TCU. Antelope Valley made 9 3s in the first half and was in the bonus less than 10 minutes into the game.
The team made all the defensive adjustments he wanted in the second half, Barnes said.
When the Roadrunners reached 107 points with more than two minutes left in the game, one of the Antelope Valley players came to the bench, saying to the rest of the team, “Man, that’s a lot of points.”
