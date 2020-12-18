It’s been a busy week for the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball program, and the team hasn’t even played a game.
The Roadrunners (2-2), who cruised to a 76-66 victory over Idaho on Saturday at the Icardo center, have had to change their schedule four times since then.
The latest update has the ’Runners hosting NAIA Saint Katherine of San Marcos today at 4 p.m. and traveling to play Pepperdine on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game in Malibu.
The games were a second and third addition to the schedule during a 24-hour stretch. CSUB added a game against Stanford for Monday in Santa Cruz at 6 p.m.
The Stanford news followed the cancelation of next weekend’s inaugural Big West Conference matchup with UC Davis. The scheduled doubleheader, set for Dec. 27-28, was cut from the schedule following a Yolo County health order prohibiting the Aggies from playing in the games. The order also impacted the CSUB women’s team, which was supposed to play at UC Davis on those dates.
The Roadrunners will now set their eyes on the New Year and the start of Big West play against Long Beach State, Jan 1-2. The women will host the 49ers, while the men’s squad will play in Long Beach.