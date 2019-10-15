Roadrunner fans, it is finally that time of year. The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, the wind is picking up, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and it's basketball season once again.
With that said, Cal State Bakersfield athletics is excited to bring the community together to ring in the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball seasons with the annual Blue and Gold Scrimmage.
This year’s scrimmage will take place Oct. 22 in the Icardo Center. The excitement will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a number of can’t-miss activities, scrimmages and team intros. All the action is free to the public.
This year the Roadrunners are ready to leave their mark on the Western Athletic Conference and prepare themselves to enter the Big West at the top of the pack. The CSUB women are excited to welcome two true freshmen to add to their roster and hopefully send their lone senior, Dalis Jones, out on a winning note.
The men’s team, on the contrary, hails as one of the most experienced groups in the country with a total of nine upperclassmen looking to lead the Roadrunners to a winning year. The Blue and Gold Scrimmage is the perfect opportunity to get familiar with both teams and get pumped for the upcoming season.
Fans will also have a chance to meet the coaches of both teams, who bring with them the experience, expertise, and passion necessary to bring another WAC Championship Trophy back to Bakersfield.
This year’s itinerary for the Blue and Gold Scrimmage is packed. Along with getting familiar with the athletes and the coaches, fans will get the chance to interact with our ‘Runner Cheer and Dance teams and get a little crazy with Rowdy the mascot.
The women’s team will showcase a 3-point shooting contest, and don’t miss the men showing off their slam-dunk skills.
On top of that, the basketball teams will not be the only ones competing for bragging rights at the Blue and Gold Scrimmage; a lucky fan will have the chance to win a car by competing in an on-court competition!
This year’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage is a chance for fans to come out and set the tone for the rest of the season.
For more information on season ticket packages, as well as regular-season and single-game tickets, check out GoRunners.com.
