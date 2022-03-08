CSUB men pull away from CSUN to earn spot in quarterfinals

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team succeeded Tuesday night in centering the game in the paint, rather than letting it be played on the perimeter.
In his first career start, freshman Ivan Reynolds teamed with the rest of the Roadrunner guards to shut down CSUN's star guards Atin Wright and Elijah Hardy.
That turned the game into a battle in the post between CSUB's Shawn Stith and CSUN's Onyi Eyisi and Fidelis Okereke. And it was Stith who emerged victorious, going for 15 points and six rebounds and drawing foul after foul, ultimately getting Okereke to foul out and bringing Eyisi to four fouls.
After a sluggish first half, that created a void in the paint for all the Roadrunners' weapons as the game went on, and CSUB embarked on a 16-4 run in the second half to dispatch the Matadors 58-45.
It was a fitting bit of revenge, after CSUN beat CSUB at Homecoming at the Icardo Center on Feb. 12 by opening the game up 16-4.
The streaky Kaleb Higgins put in a well-rounded performance for the Roadrunners and matched Stith at 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Justin McCall also reached 11 points and had a pair of electrifying dunks as CSUB pulled away.
With Wright at seven points, CSUN's only scorer in double figures was Hardy, at 13. It was his same point total from February's game, but in that matchup four other Matadors also reached double figures.
Practically by default, the Roadrunners started Tuesday night’s game better than their previous matchup. But the offense was still lethargic and fell behind early, starting 1-for-8 before Cameron Smith bought space from his man and sank a close-range jumper to cut the deficit to 10-7 as part of a run of seven straight points.
The Matadors went for 8-for-19 from deep last time out against CSUB but didn’t make a 3-pointer Tuesday night until Marcel Stevens connected 17 minutes into the game.
Instead, the offensive burden for CSUN fell to the senior forward Eyisi, but he accumulated three fouls by the half.
In a foul-laden game, with CSUN alone committing 14 by the half, the Roadrunners started 4-for-9 on free throws, and finished just 12-for-24. But Stith converted four, then managed a tough shot in the post as part of a 9-2 run that gave CSUB a 24-23 lead at halftime, immediately becoming the game’s scoring leader with six points.
After the break, the Matadors quickly displayed some of their typical offense, with Wright and Hardy each hitting 3-pointers early. CSUB countered with a surge from Smith, who made a pair of jumpers from the elbow and then two free throws to put the Roadrunners up 37-31.
CSUN started to win a bit of momentum before a pivotal sequence for the Roadrunners. Stith found himself guarded by Hardy in the post, a mismatch, but instead flipped the ball over his shoulder to McCall for an open dunk. Then Kaleb Higgins stole the Matadors’ inbound and put in a layup to make it 44-37.
As the half progressed, and Okereke fouled out with Eyisi already in trouble, Higgins scored six straight on a pair of layups and a pull-up jumper. That helped widen the margin to its eventual 13 points.
The win earns the Roadrunners a day off and a date with top-seeded Long Beach State Thursday at noon.