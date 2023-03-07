 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

CSUB men outlast CSUN in defensive, foul-laden battle

HENDERSON, Nev. — In a game that featured two offenses struggling to get started, it was only fitting that one would win without actually making any shots from the field.

After CSUN's Ethan Igbanugo sank a pull-up jumper to tie the game at 44 with 3:21 remaining, neither the Matadors nor Cal State Bakersfield converted a field goal for the rest of the game. Instead, the Roadrunners won a battle of free throws 7-3, with Cameron Smith, Travis Henson and Antavion Collum making two apiece, and secured key defensive rebounds late to claim an ugly 51-47 win over CSUN Tuesday night.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases