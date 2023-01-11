 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB men outgunned by UC Santa Barbara in 60-48 loss

CSUB logo 2023 (copy)

On a night when his team officially lost Kaleb Higgins for the season to a torn MCL, and then lost another Big West Conference matchup to UC Santa Barbara, Rod Barnes would have had every reason to take a pessimistic tone after the game.

But after seeing his depleted Cal State Bakersfield team hang around against one of the league's top contenders — narrowing its deficit to three points late in the first half, then coming within six in the second — he took a different tack.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases