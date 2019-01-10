The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team held off Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night to stay undefeated in Western Athletic Conference play.
The Roadrunners, who have won eight of their last nine games, will continue their road trip with a visit New Mexico State on Saturday a 3 p.m. The Aggies (12-4, 1-1) entered the season as the WAC preseason favorites, while the Roadrunners are now 11-5 overall, 3-0 in league and have won eight of their last nine games.
Thursday’s game saw CSUB take a 31-21 lead into halftime. While the Vaqueros tried to chip away multiple times in the second half, CSUB kept at it and saw its lead balloon to 18, 66-48, with over six minutes remaining.
UTRGV made one final run, a 14-2 spurt to make the score 74-69. But it was too little too late, as the Roadrunners held the five point lead with 10 seconds remaining and were able to hold the Vaqueros at bay the rest of the way.
Justin Edler-Davis sparked the Roadrunners — he scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the way. James Suber finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for CSUB.
Rickey Holden went 7 for 7 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Damiyne Durham had nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high six assists for the Roadrunners.
