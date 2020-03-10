Attention Roadunner fans: it is championship season and we have several Roadrunners heading to conference tournaments and championships to Make Their Mark.
CSUB kicked things off its wrestling team heading up to Palo Alto to compete in the Pac-12 Championship at Stanford. The Roadrunners had an exceptional performance, notching their highest conference championship point total since 2014.
CSUB produced two Pac-12 champions this year including redshirt senior Russell Rohlfing, who earned his first Pac-12 title with an 11-4 victory over Stanford's Requir Van der Merwe in the 149-pound championship bout.
“Winning a championship has been my goal for a long time," Rohlfing said. "I’ve put so much hard work into this season and chasing this goal, it feels great to finally pull it off.”
At 184 pounds, Josh Loomer gave CSUB its second title, defeating Colt Doyle of Oregon State, 7-3.
"It has been a long journey from the beginning of the season to tonight," Loomer noted after his victory. "I knew I was capable of winning a championship, it's definitely been on my mind and I'm really happy to make it a reality tonight."
Both Loomer and Rohlfing will compete in the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, March 19-21.
Rohlfing is the first `Runner wrestler to reach nationals in four straight seasons since Riley Orozco accomplished the feat from 2008-11.
Rohlfing is locked in this season, stating, “My goal is to go to NCAA’s, get on the podium and earn All-American honors.”
The Roadrunners are not strangers to this level of excellence. CSUB has sent at least one wrestler to the NCAA Championships every year since 1974.
With March Madness on the mind, it's finally WAC Tournament time for both the CSUB men’s and women’s basketball teams and they are heading to Las Vegas in style.
The men are going into the tournament as the No. 7 seed and will begin their final WAC Tournament on March 12 at 6 p.m. against UT Rio Grande Valley. Meanwhile, the women are heading to Vegas as the No. 6 seed and will begin their postseason journey on March 11 at 8:30 p.m. against Grand Canyon.
The tournament will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
This season has been quite a ride for both teams and they are ready to head into tournament week with a new slate and leave their mark on the WAC as they prepare to make their exciting move into the Big West.
“Everyone knows that we’re going to a new conference,” said Justin Edler-Davis, one of the men’s basketball team’s captains. “When that happens, that happens, but until then we’re trying to win the WAC championship...It’s going to be a fun three days. We plan on playing for three games. If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can do something special.”
Fans, make sure to continue showing your solid support for all of our teams, but especially the ones competing in their respective postseason championships.
For WAC Basketball Tournament information and updates, make sure to log onto GoRunners.com.
