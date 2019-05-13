Cal State Bakersfield hosted its 8th Annual ROWDYs on Monday at Fox Theater.

The awards highlighted the best and brightest performances from the Roadrunners over the past academic year — from exceptional athletic and academic showings, to grit and leadership on and away from the field of play.

Here are a list of this year’s winners.

Campus Life Leadership Award: Darya Samiee, women’s swimming and diving

Newcomer of the Year: Autumn D’Arcy, women’s swimming and diving; Edgar Barclay, baseball

Clutch Performer of the Year: Russell Rohlfing, wrestling Flachmann Award: Curt Threlkeld, men’s track and field; Jayssie Haynes, women’s swimming and diving

Weight Room Warrior: Corbin Chronister, men’s track and field; Chris Hipa, softball

Rudy Carvajal Community Service Award: Men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams

Best Individual Turnaround: Coral Lake, women’s soccer; Loren Gillilan, men’s swimming and diving

'Runner Spirit Award: Leigh Whitson, dance

Best Individual Contest: Rodrigo Sarmiento, men’s soccer; Mattison DeGarmo, volleyball

Blue-Gold Award: Nicole Curry, softball; Kris Rogic, men’s swimming and diving

Kegley-McCall Award: Women’s soccer team

Heart of a Champion: James Suber, men’s basketball; Brooke Boiseau, volleyball; Mariah LeSure, women’s track and field

Best Academic Performance: Mark Penyacsek, wrestling

Roadrunner Olympics Team of the Year: women’s volleyball; men’s wrestling

AD's Make a Difference Award: Damian Henderson, baseball; Sidney Wicks, volleyball

President’s Award: Chris Hipa, softball; Sean Nickell, wrestling

