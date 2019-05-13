Cal State Bakersfield hosted its 8th Annual ROWDYs on Monday at Fox Theater.
The awards highlighted the best and brightest performances from the Roadrunners over the past academic year — from exceptional athletic and academic showings, to grit and leadership on and away from the field of play.
Here are a list of this year’s winners.
Campus Life Leadership Award: Darya Samiee, women’s swimming and diving
Newcomer of the Year: Autumn D’Arcy, women’s swimming and diving; Edgar Barclay, baseball
Clutch Performer of the Year: Russell Rohlfing, wrestling Flachmann Award: Curt Threlkeld, men’s track and field; Jayssie Haynes, women’s swimming and diving
Weight Room Warrior: Corbin Chronister, men’s track and field; Chris Hipa, softball
Rudy Carvajal Community Service Award: Men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams
Best Individual Turnaround: Coral Lake, women’s soccer; Loren Gillilan, men’s swimming and diving
'Runner Spirit Award: Leigh Whitson, dance
Best Individual Contest: Rodrigo Sarmiento, men’s soccer; Mattison DeGarmo, volleyball
Blue-Gold Award: Nicole Curry, softball; Kris Rogic, men’s swimming and diving
Kegley-McCall Award: Women’s soccer team
Heart of a Champion: James Suber, men’s basketball; Brooke Boiseau, volleyball; Mariah LeSure, women’s track and field
Best Academic Performance: Mark Penyacsek, wrestling
Roadrunner Olympics Team of the Year: women’s volleyball; men’s wrestling
AD's Make a Difference Award: Damian Henderson, baseball; Sidney Wicks, volleyball
President’s Award: Chris Hipa, softball; Sean Nickell, wrestling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.