CSUB hosts SMU's Conder as second athletic director candidate

As Kyle Conder tried to explain Wednesday why the Cal State Bakersfield athletic director opening appealed to him, he kept returning to the close-knit local community.
At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where Conder serves as executive senior associate AD, he explained that "it's easy to get swallowed up." Not so in Bakersfield, where the Roadrunners are the only Division I game in town. He cited his experience at dinner the previous night with CSUB CFO Thom Davis and Vice President for Student Affairs Thomas Wallace.
"Probably four or five different groups came up to the table and struck up a conversation with us," Conder said. "... I even teased Dr. Wallace afterwards, ‘I feel like I'm sitting here with the mayor of the city.
This is pretty funny to me.’
"We don't have that experience where we're at right now.
”
Conder, a member of the NCAA Pathway Program that helps elevate administrators into AD roles, is seeking his first AD job after working at SMU since 2011. He oversees conditioning, sports medicine and compliance and has held a variety of committee affiliations that CSUB search committee member Greg Bynum said gave him a “very well-rounded perspective coming from all those different directions.”
Wednesday's forum at CSUB gave Conder a chance to lay out his vision for the athletic program. He came equipped with a presentation. Describing the ongoing work of the NCAA Transformation Committee, which seeks to reshape Division I with regard to membership, governance and more, he emphasized the importance of getting CSUB's interests heard on the national level. He cited CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny's upcoming appointment as chair of the Big West Conference Board of Directors as an example of that.
“This is a really crucial time to have a voice," he said, "to have someone that represents our campus, our university and the Big West as a whole.”
Conder also praised CSUB's academic success, balance between new and experienced coaches, and postseason berths.
On the other hand, he suggested that CSUB could better capitalize on the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities, implying that coaches at places like SMU worry about losing athletes to schools like Bakersfield where they can be the focal point of a community: “Everybody is interested in them, and they’re so visible.”
Conder drew some questions from attendees after he listed CSUB's existing four pillars — academic excellence, student-athlete experience, community engagement and competitive success — as his "vision" for the program. Wrestling booster Janis Varner suggested that parts of Conder's presentation might be "just reiterating what we already knew."
“If anybody comes and says, ‘I have all the answers, I already know what the problems are and I can get them fixed,’ I think they’re misrepresenting that to you," Conder said in response.
He later added that he would emphasize community engagement and supplied some examples of programs he's run at SMU: a "born and raised" marketing campaign centered on local athletes who came back home to play for the Mustangs and a uniform logo incorporating the emblem of the city of Dallas.
Conder, who has worked at four other schools, was asked if he could provide stability at CSUB. He noted that he's been through Bakersfield many times heading to his father's hometown of Atwater.
“This is a part of the country we consider home," he said. "I have worked at multiple institutions but I’ve been at my current location for 11 years, and my wife has been there for 12. We are not looking to just go someplace."
CSUB will host its third and final AD candidate, Adam Tschuor, Thursday at 1 p.m.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.