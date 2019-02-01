Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball coach Rod Barnes is well aware of the hype surrounding his team’s impending matchup with Grand Canyon.
Both teams are 6-1 and tied for first place in the Western Athletic Conference, while GCU has appeared dominant with mostly double-digit wins. CSUB hasn’t lost any of its eight home games all year. The Roadrunners’ athletic department is billing the game as a battle for first place.
He’s sure his players have to deal with the buildup, but he hasn’t talked to them about it and won’t give it much thought himself.
“That’s not us,” Barnes said. “We’ve got to stay with the plan. When I start seeing and hearing more conversations about, ‘Man, Grand Canyon, first place,’ I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve got to shut this down.’”
It’s still a big game to Barnes but only because it’s CSUB’s next home game, he said. And his formula for contending for a WAC regular season title is winning all of your home games and sneaking out a few on the road. The showdown — a potential sellout — is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Icardo Center.
No players were made available for interviews for this story.
“If we win this game and don’t play any better the rest of the year, what does this game really mean?” Barnes said. “If we don’t win this game and we improve the rest of the year, then what does this mean?”
In conference games, Grand Canyon’s defense has been the best in the WAC in efficiency, opponent’ effective field goal percentage, opponents’ two-point field goal percentage and free throw rate. In its six wins, which came by an average of 18.2 points, GCU gave up an average of 58 points.
Barnes hasn’t thought it in the past, but he considers GCU (13-7, 6-1) a defensive team this year.
On offense, the Lopes are led by preseason conference player of the year Alessandro Lever, a 6-foot-10 center who is averaging 13.2 points per game and has hit 18 3s. Six players average at least 8.2 points per game, including junior guard Carlos Johnson, who has scored 47 points combined in his last two games. GCU averages more assists per game (14.2) than any other WAC team.
Like CSUB (15-6, 6-1), Grand Canyon’s only WAC loss came at New Mexico State. The Aggies made a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to win it.
“They’re in the top 20 defensive efficiency rating,” CSUB assistant coach Jeff Conarroe said. “They are big. They’re a really skilled basketball team. They got about 10 guys that can play. We have a tough challenge ahead of us.”
In preparing for this game and explaining why he’s tried so hard to keep his players from getting caught up in the hoopla, Barnes thought back on a 2016 matchup with New Mexico State. The Roadrunners were undefeated in WAC play going in and it was the first sellout in the Icardo Center since 1993.
NMSU’s Ian Baker drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer in double overtime to win it. It was devastating, but CSUB had talked about “the process” before the game, Barnes said.
“Remember what we talked about,” Barnes told them that night and the next day in practice. “There’s gonna be some ups and downs through the year. There’s gonna be some good play and bad play. It’s how we finish.”
Seven weeks later, CSUB’s Dedrick Basile made a buzzer-beating 3 to beat the Aggies in the WAC Tournament title game and send the Roadrunners to their first NCAA Tournament.
“If we had stayed stuck in that loss, no one would be talking about us on a national level the way they are now,” Barnes said. “So we’re not gonna take Grand Canyon and make this game some huge game. It’s the midpoint of the (WAC) season. If we win, it’s big because we beat a really good team on our home court. If we lose it, it’s not the end of the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.