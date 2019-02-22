The final home game is one that Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball coach Rod Barnes always knows is coming but doesn’t necessarily look forward to.
“Knowing it's the end, you just kind of deal with it,” Barnes said.
CSUB (16-10, 7-5 Western Athletic) will host Cal Baptist (14-11, 5-6) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Icardo Center for the team’s final regular season home game of the year. The Roadrunners will finish out the season with three straight road games before the WAC Tournament starts on March 14.
CBU, in its first year in Division I and the WAC, sits at sixth place in the conference. The Lancers are the only team to beat first-place New Mexico State this season.
Lancers guard Milan Acquaah is averaging 20.2 points per game, the most in the WAC. Saturday’s game will be a return to his hometown of Bakersfield, though he attended high school at a few different places in the Los Angeles area.
“Offensively they’re very good,” CSUB forward Justin Edler-Davis said. “They run their sets well and they play hard. They’re not gonna play in the postseason so they’re gonna play their butts off the entire regular season.”
The Lancers aren’t eligible for the WAC Tournament or any other postseason competition because of their transition to D-I.
CSUB took down CBU, 88-84, on Jan. 24 behind a Roadrunners D-I record 34 points from sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner. But since that win, which gave CSUB a 6-1 start to conference play, the Roadrunners are 1-4.
Redshirt freshman forward Darrin Person Jr., recovering from an illness, worked his way back into the lineup playing two minutes at Chicago State on Feb. 14 and then 15 minutes at Missouri-Kansas City on Feb. 16.
Redshirt sophomore forward Taze Moore did not play in either of CSUB’s last two games. Moore has been dealing with a calf injury for more than a month but Barnes is hopeful he’ll be in the lineup Saturday.
“If we can get back to that, we become a better defensive team,” Barnes said. “Darrin Person is one of our best rebounders per minute and Taze is one of our best defensive players per minute. When you lose that and you're a defensive team, you’re gonna get affected by it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.