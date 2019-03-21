The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team (17-15) blew an 18-point halftime lead but held on to beat Cal State Fullerton (16-18), 66-58, in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Invitational on Thursday. CSUB claimed a trophy for winning what the CIT dubbed the Riley Wallace Classic. The Roadrunners will have to wait to find out their second-round opponent.
CSUB’s defense held Fullerton to a season-best 16 first-half points. It took the Titans 16 minutes to make two field goals and they only made three the entire first half. But Fullerton responded by scoring the first 13 points of the second half.
Roadrunners forward James Suber tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jarkel Joiner also contributed 17 points for CSUB.
Jackson Rowe and Khalil Ahmad led Fullerton with 20 points each. The rest of the team, though, combined for 18.
Fullerton tied the game at 53 with two minutes left but Suber made two consecutive layups for CSUB as the Roadrunners scored eight straight points.
