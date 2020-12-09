Cal State Bakersfield may have played its last Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game, but that didn’t stop the Roadrunners from being haunted by a familiar WAC foe on Wednesday night.
Former Seattle University standout Terrel Brown Jr. scored a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead host Arizona to an 85-60 victory over CSUB, which is set to open its first season in the Big West Conference later this month.
Brown, who averaged 23 points a game against the ’Runners in two meetings last year with Seattle, joined the Wildcats this season as a graduate transfer.
Known more a slasher, Brown heated up behind the arc early. His first 3-pointer sparked Arizona (4-0) on a 14-2 run, capped by a pair of free throws by freshman Azoulas Tubelis that gave the Wildcats a 33-19 advantage with 5:54 left in the first half.
Arizona’s lead swelled to 22 points a few minutes later, with Brown nailing back-to-back 3s and teammate Bennedict Mathurin hitting another from the corner for a 46-24 lead.
CSUB (1-2) had its moments early in the first half. Justin Edler-Davis opened the scoring with a pull-up jumper and Ronnie Readus made a strong move inside to give the Roadrunners a 4-3 lead.
Following a 7-0 Arizona run, the ’Runners appeared to have settled in and eventually pulled to within 19-17 on a 3-pointer by Grehlon Easter at the 10-minute mark of the first half.
But the Wildcats capitalized on 11 first-half turnovers by CSUB, which led to a 16-2 advantage, and also made 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The Roadrunners were just 1 for 7 from long range in the opening 20 minutes.
The ’Runners played without senior Taze Moore, the team’s leading scorer last season. No official explanation was given.
In his absence, CSUB did get a boost from reserve Cameron Smith, who led the team with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting along with five rebounds. De’Monte Buckingham added 10 points with Edler-Davis and McCall adding nine points apiece for the Roadrunners. Readus finished with nine rebounds and four points.
But Arizona had too much firepower, and from a variety of sources. Five different players scored in double figures, with Jermarl Baker Jr., and Mathurin complimenting Brown with 15 points each. Tubelis and Dalen Terry had 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Jason Akinjo had eight points and seven assists.
CSUB will play host to Idaho at 1 p.m., Saturday at the Icardo Center.