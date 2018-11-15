The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team fell in Thursday's opening round of the Junkanoo Jam tournament in The Bahamas, 67-55, to Central Michigan.
The Roadrunners (1-2), who trailed 31-20 at intermission, erased a 17-point deficit to retake the lead in the second half. Unfortunately, the team could not hold off a final Chippewas surge and fell short.
After Damiyne Durham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put CSUB up 47-43, Central Michigan (3-0) answered to go back ahead with just under five minutes to go in the contest.
The Chippewas eventually got consecutive 3-pointers from David DiLeo to take a 62-54 advantage with a minute and a half remaining.
Durham led the Roadrunners with 16 points while redshirt sophomore Greg Lee just missed a double-double off the bench, recording 12 points and nine rebounds.
CSUB will take the court again Saturday in the Junkanoo Jam to face either Weber State or San Jose State. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
