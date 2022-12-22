 Skip to main content
CSUB defense vexes Pacific for 54-41 win

Rarely can a single number summarize an entire game, but for Thursday afternoon's women's basketball matchup at the Icardo Center, let's go with 23.7.

That was Pacific's overall shooting percentage against Cal State Bakersfield. Contested or open, inside or outside (they went 2-of-20 from deep), the Tigers couldn't find a rhythm anywhere on the court. Meanwhile, the CSUB offense bounced back from occasional moments of dysfunction to turn in an all-around effort and secure a 54-41 victory.

