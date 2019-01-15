One day in Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball practice last season, CSUB center Vanessa Austin stopped going left.
She’d have to face former Roadrunners center Jazmyne Bartee — nicknamed “The Eraser” and CSUB’s single-season record holder for blocks — in the post in practice. Austin didn’t want to get her shot swatted, so she gave up shooting with her left hand, her non-dominant hand. She stuck with righty layups and hook shots instead because she could score nine out of 10 times that way, she said.
“I just kept going that way and never looking back left,” Austin said. “I don’t know what just happened, but I just don’t go left and it bugs me because I know I should go left.”
Austin has shown the ability to take over on the offensive end, scoring nearly at will under the basket. She scored 12 and 13 points the last two games and had a career-high 21 points in late November.
The next step for the 6-foot-3 sophomore center is adding left-handed shots back into her repertoire. Austin becoming even more effective on the offensive end is the next step for the Roadrunners (6-11, 2-2 Western Athletic) as a team.
“Once she figures out that they’re trying to cut her off one way and she can go the other way, she’s really gonna be unstoppable,” CSUB head coach Greg McCall said.
“Once Vanessa Austin gets going, we’re gonna be really, really good,” McCall added. “Once she gets rolling. And she hasn’t even hit it yet.”
In a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, Austin made four of CSUB’s first five shots coming out of halftime. Each time, she got the pass down low and posted up. With her back to the basket, she always spun, leading with her left shoulder, to make a righty layup or jump hook.
Eventually UTRGV adjusted, planting its defender on Austin’s left shoulder and leaving the spin to the right side open. Austin still tried to go to her right hand with less success. Teams typically double team her when she starts cashing in down low, too.
“They sit on that side,” Austin said. “They just leave the left just wide open. If I could just get that down and finish, then I’ll be killin’ because then they’re gonna have to come on the left side and I can go right back to the right.”
Austin used to be able to post up and spin either direction while in high school, she said. Then came the point last year when she stopped using her left-handed shot in practice. As a result, she never showcases the move in games.
It’s not that she physically can’t hit the shot anymore or that it feels uncomfortable doing it, Austin said. She just doesn’t think of it.
“I’m really trying to force myself to go left,” Austin said. “Teams just leave that side open all the time. I just love going right. That’s what I’ve been trying to work on. I see it happening — hopefully.”
Going back to last season, games have typically been more mentally challenging for Austin than physically. In her freshman year, she needed to slow the game down, catch passes in the post and not travel.
She’s improved in all those aspects this season, she, her teammates and McCall said. Now she needs to have the confidence to use her left hand.
McCall always tells Austin that there’s no one in the country that can stop her. Each time out on the floor, she starts to believe him a little bit more.
Coming off two 6-for-11 shooting performances, McCall and Austin are hoping she’s on the cusp of really hitting her stride.
“It’s coming,” McCall said. “I can see it. I can feel it. Once it does, it’s gonna be scary.”
