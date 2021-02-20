The Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team cancelled Saturday’s Big West Conference finale against UC Santa Barbara at the Icardo Center.
The Roadrunners (9-7, 7-6) announced in a news release that they “will pause all basketball operations as a result of university and department wide health and safety protocols.”
CSUB, which lost to the Gauchos 77-63 on Friday, were not scheduled to play any games until the conference tournament scheduled for March 9-13 in Las Vegas so the “pause” did not affect any other games.
The Roadrunners and Cal State Northridge would have normally been scheduled to play next weekend, but the Matadors women's team opted not to play this season due to COVID-19 concerns.