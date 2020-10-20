Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday broke ground on the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza project outside of the Icardo Center.
Construction for the project, which was announced in 2019, is expected to be finished by the spring of 2021. Construction will officially begin in November.
It is being done to commemorate late former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall, who with his company Hall Ambulance Service, Inc., helped provide ambulance services to the school's athletic department for nearly five decades.
CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny was joined by Harvey's wife Lavonne C. Hall on the concourse of the Icardo Center to officially break ground on the project.
“It feels like it has been a long time coming, even though it has only been a couple years that we have been talking about the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza," Hall said. "Harvey and I talked about having a place here at the University that would carry our name, mainly because we always wanted to help the university.
"Harvey loved this university. He was adamant about education and furthering people, especially in the community of Bakersfield.”