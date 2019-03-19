Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball (5-4) lost a close match to North Florida, 3-2, at home on Tuesday before beating Westcliff, 5-0.
Against North Florida, four of the five matches went the full three sets. Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat earned an 18-21, 21-16, 15-11 win as the No. 2 pair for the Roadrunners. Sidney Wicks and Hana Makonova, at No. 3, won in the only two-set match.
Against Westcliff, a school hoping to be accepted into the NAIA, the Roadrunners won each match easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.