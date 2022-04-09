CSUB beach volleyball honors seniors, posts pair of sweeps over Pacific

All season long, the Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball team has struggled with consistency, posting different results from day to day against the same opponents.
The Roadrunners set all that aside at their final home games Saturday, as they celebrated their eight seniors, and — replicating their 5-0 result from Feb. 26 — earned two more sweeps over the Pacific Tigers.
"It's the best way to send them off, for sure," CSUB coach Cesar Benatti said. "It's a big group that's been a part of the beach program for so long, and this group has taken us to a different level, to a whole new level, and I'm really grateful that I get to coach them."
The senior class comprised eight of the 12 Roadrunners that played in the first matchup of the day, including No. 1 pair Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat, who have been together for four seasons and were All-Big West last year.
"Pretty much all of them are indoor girls," Solberg said, "so the fact that they've embraced beach and made so (many) improvements and strides in a beach game — the things we've done this season are incredible."
The pair had a close call in the second set of their first match, which they won 22-20 with three straight points late, but picked up 21-16, 22-20 and 21-11, 21-11 wins on the day. Pacific also kept it tight at No. 3 in the second match, but seniors Brooke Boiseau and Anna Unke took the second set 23-21 over Brooklynn Thomas and Shahrzad Sadeghi.
Ultimately, the Roadrunners won all 20 sets over their two matches with the Tigers (plus four more in exhibitions).
"That's going to be a good boost of confidence that we kind of were looking for, and we definitely have earned," Solberg said.
Game 1 (CSUB 5, Pacific 0)
The Roadrunners got their first victory on the day from the No. 2 pairing of Sophia Hladyniuk and Hana Makonova, which fell behind Jenni Todd and Lucy Carpenter 9-7 in the opening set but scored nine straight and cruised to a 21-14, 21-12 victory. It was their first win since beating their Hawaii foes on March 25.
"Today, they got a little better," Benatti said. "They still have some work to do, but they got better, which is good to build some confidence for the next matches."
Seniors Seleisa Elisaia and Alaina Gendale opened up an early six-point lead at No. 4 but Darina Kuminova and Megan Nishimura closed the gap to 19-18. CSUB ultimately closed it out with a key block at the net by Elisaia. She came through again in the second set, tipping the ball over the net for the 21-19 winner.
The Roadrunners clinched the overall win quickly at No. 5, after the new pairing of Hayley McCluskey and Caroline Benke posted a brisk 21-5, 21-11 victory. The 16-point margin was CSUB's biggest of the season.
The Boiseau/Unke and Solberg/Vukobrat pairs finished with wins as well, with Solberg and Vukobrat moving into second place on CSUB's all-time victories leaderboard.
Game 2 (CSUB 5, Pacific 0)
Elisaia/Gendale and Hladyniuk/Makonova's first sets proceeded nearly point for point, leading to 21-12 and 21-13 victories, respectively. Elisaia and Gendale had little trouble in their second set, but at No. 2, Todd and Carpenter put up a fight in a slow-paced, even game that was tied at 9-9 before Hladyniuk and Makonova put it away at 21-18 to give CSUB a 2-0 lead.
McCluskey and Benke again made quick work of Jewel Turner and Francheska Aguilar, winning 21-6, 21-7, and Solberg and Vukobrat made some flashy plays in their second win of the day, with Vukobrat making three straight blocks at the net at one point early in the first set, then diving for a dig and just barely curling the ball over the net in bounds to extend her lead in the second.
Boiseau and Unke fought hard in their afternoon matchup. They trailed 6-3 early but scored 11 of the next 12 points and won the first set 21-10. They fell behind again at 9-5, but when they rallied a second time, Thomas and Sadeghi held firm, pushing the match to three late ties. Finally, Unke succeeded on back-to-back attacks, hitting one back to the weak side to seal the deal at 23-21 and give CSUB a 5-0 win.
The Roadrunners, now 9-11, face the prospect of going back out on the road, where they are 1-10 this year. They will be in Tucson, Ariz., for a tournament starting Friday.
"With that kind of game that we had today, I hope we can bring that to the road games as well," Benatti said.