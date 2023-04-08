CSUB beach volleyball falls to Cal Poly in rematch, picks up win over Pacific

Cal State Bakersfield previously picked up a potentially program-defining win on March 26 when it upset Cal Poly, the reigning three-time Big West Conference champions, 3-2 at the Bigger West Invitational in San Luis Obispo.
The Mustangs came into Bakersfield Saturday prepared to restore the status quo.
Several of Cal Poly's pairings jumped out to early leads over their CSUB counterparts, and four of five went on to win, dealing the Roadrunners their first home loss of the season.
"They came in really aggressive, especially serving, and their serves were really effective today," CSUB coach Cesar Benatti said. "They did a really good job taking us out of system, putting us in a very uncomfortable situation, and we either didn't adapt well or we took too long to adapt to that ... At Cal Poly, we were doing what they did today."
The result snapped a string of three straight 5-0 wins for the Roadrunners, who at 14-7 have already exceeded their previous record for single-season wins. One of those victories came earlier Saturday against visiting Pacific as part of CSUB's doubleheader.
The No. 5 pairing of Megan Gilbert and Pearl Moore didn't get to play against Pacific because the Tigers only brought eight players and forfeited one match. But coming in fresh for the afternoon contest, they beat Susie Lloyd and Marina Warren 21-15 in their first set and clung to a narrow two-point lead for most of the second before Gilbert tapped one final ball over the head of Warren to clinch a 21-18 win.
"They control the ball really well — passes, sets — and they are getting so much better in having a really calm mindset to hold the other team's pressure when they put the pressure on us," Benatti said.
The rest of the pairs didn't have nearly as much success doing so against the Mustangs. With three more matches in 10 days ahead of the Big West Championship on April 21, Benatti said he'll urge his team to "continue to grow on the consistency, continue to work on the basics of the game, passing, setting, controlling the ball, and getting better at attacking the ball."
The Roadrunners host CSUN and Westcliff on Friday.
CSUB 5, Pacific 0
Despite facing some early deficits, including a seven-point margin in the second set at No. 4, the Roadrunners completed their fourth straight 5-0 sweep over the Tigers in the last two seasons.
Pacific entered winless but gave CSUB a fight. After dropping the first set 21-6, the Tigers' Joli Raby and Jewel Turner exceeded that point total by opening an immediate 8-1 lead over Emma Bubelis and Alanna Shields. But the Roadrunners embarked on a 16-4 run, and took the game 21-16.
Emma Erteltova and Sophia Hladyniuk were more consistent from set to set at No. 2, defeating Josephine Kinlan and Sedona Sherman 21-15, 21-15.
Erteltova and Hladyniuk took significantly longer to achieve their result, meaning that by the time Sophia Brandstetter and Hana Makonova took to the sand for their No. 1 match, Isabella Almeida and Hayley McCluskey already led 13-8 at No. 3 on the neighboring court.
Camdyn Albrecht and Jillian Rodig took three straight points from then on but still fell 21-14. They kept it close up until 9-9 after facing an early deficit but dropped the second frame 21-13 as well.
Brandstetter and Makonova jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and maintained a similar margin throughout the first set on their way to a 21-13 victory, then traded blows with Hania Taduran and Jenny Todd all the way to 14-14 before scoring five of the next six points and winning 21-18. The victory tied Makonova with Sydney Haynes for CSUB's all-time career wins mark.
Cal Poly 4, CSUB 1
The Erteltova/Hladyniuk and Bubelis/Shields pairs, who had previously won against the Mustangs in San Luis Obispo, lost in straight sets, putting pressure on the Roadrunners to sweep the second flight of matches. Gilbert and Moore claimed their lone win, but Almeida and McCluskey took a narrow 22-20 defeat in the first set and then a 21-10 letdown in the second, sealing the result.
Brandstetter and Makonova then closed the day by losing 21-15, 21-13 to Piper Ferch and Izzy Martinez in the least even matchup from an otherwise tight slate of games.
At No. 2, Erteltova and Hladyniuk overcame early deficits in both sets and clawed their way to 18-18 ties. In the first set, however, Piper Naess and Jayelin Lombard recovered to win three of the following four points, and in the second they picked up three straight, as Naess hit a ball through Erteltova's block before Erteltova went too long on a pair of attacks.
Cal Poly also used late surges to great effect at No. 4, where Kalee Graff and Emma Zuffelato broke open a 15-15 game with three straight points in the first set and a 15-12 game with four more in the second. Their final tally against Bubelis and Shields was 21-16, 21-14.
Almeida and McCluskey were the closest to taking a set out of the top four pairs, as they found themselves just one point away following a cross-court attack from McCluskey to make it 20-19. But Delaney Peranich tied it up, and then she and Brooke Golik held on to win as Almeida's tip and then her shot to the back corner both sailed out of bounds.