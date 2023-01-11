CSUB baseball's Hot Stove Dinner with Kirk Gibson fast approaching

For the first time since 2020, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team is holding its traditional Hot Stove Dinner, and the Roadrunners chose a suitably grand guest for their dramatic return.
Kirk Gibson, the 17-year MLB outfielder best known locally for his walk-off home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1988 World Series, will join the Roadrunners on Jan. 27 at the Kern County Fairgrounds Building No. 1.
The fundraising dinner serves the dual purpose of introducing the 2023 CSUB baseball team while also providing an opportunity for attendees to hear from a luminary of the sport, and Gibson certainly fits the description. He's much more than one big hit, as he also earned National League MVP honors in 1988 and accumulated 255 home runs and 870 RBIs over the course of his career.
Gibson, who currently serves as an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit following a five-year tenure managing the Arizona Diamondbacks, spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Tigers across two separate stints. He earned his first World Series title with the team in 1984, long before his Dodgers heroics.
The event will feature a question-and-answer session with Gibson and an auction of wide-ranging items from the sports world and beyond.
Recent guests have included contemporary Dodgers players Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy as well as legends Orel Hershiser and Tommy Lasorda.
Tickets for this year's dinner are available by calling 661-654-BLUE (-2583) or by emailing tickets@csub.edu.
The CSUB baseball season begins just three weeks later when the Roadrunners host St. Thomas Feb. 17.