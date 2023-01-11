 Skip to main content
CSUB baseball's Hot Stove Dinner with Kirk Gibson fast approaching

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Kirk Gibson will appear at CSUB's Hot Stove Dinner on Jan. 27 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

For the first time since 2020, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team is holding its traditional Hot Stove Dinner, and the Roadrunners chose a suitably grand guest for their dramatic return.

Kirk Gibson, the 17-year MLB outfielder best known locally for his walk-off home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1988 World Series, will join the Roadrunners on Jan. 27 at the Kern County Fairgrounds Building No. 1.

