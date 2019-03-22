Cal State Bakersfield baseball (13-10, 1-0 Western Athletic) recorded a season-high 17 hits to beat New Mexico State (15-6, 0-1) on the road, 9-4, to start Western Athletic Conference play. CSUB scored in every inning except the third and ninth.
Roadrunners third baseman Tyler Jorgensen went 4-for-5 with five runs batted in and two doubles. CSUB catcher Jake Ortega was 4-for-6 and scored twice. Pitcher Darius Vines (4-1) earned the win, striking out eight batters and giving up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. Freshman reliever Roman Angelo earned the save, tossing a scoreless 2 1/3 innings.
CSUB handed NMSU pitcher Brock Whittlesey (3-1) his first loss of the season. He surrendered 10 hits and five runs in five innings pitched.
The teams will play again Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.