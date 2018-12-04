Cal State Bakersfield baseball’s 2019 schedule includes two games (home and away) with Fresno State and a March trip to Hawaii for a four-game series with the future Big West foe. In total, CSUB will play 25 games at Hardt Field and 33 away from home once the regular season starts in February.
"We're playing a tough non-conference schedule with schools from the Pac-12 and a lot of Big West competition," CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said in a release. "It's nice to have Fresno State back on the schedule as well.”
The Roadrunners will start the year at the Angels Diablo Classic in Tempe, Arizona, playing Pepperdine, University of California, and Ball State. The official season-opening game is Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. against Pepperdine.
The home opener will come a few days later with a Feb. 19 game against Cal Poly at Hardt Field at 6 p.m.
CSUB’s road non-conference series will be at San Francisco and Hawaii. The Roadrunners will host Santa Clara and Fairleigh Dickinson. CSUB will have home and away mid-week games at Fresno State, Loyola Marymount and UC Santa Barbara.
In Western Athletic Conference play, CSUB will host Seattle, Northern Colorado, Utah Valley and Texas Rio-Grande Valley. The Roadrunners will play at Sacramento State, Cal Baptist, Grand Canyon and Chicago State.
The early April series at Sac State will be a reunion for CSUB and former head coach Bill Kernen, who was brought in during the offseason as a volunteer assistant for the Hornets. Kernen was CSUB’s first head coach. He retired after the 2015 season and returned to New York City to resume his theatre and film career.
The Chicago State series will finish off the regular season on May 18. The WAC Tournament will start May 22 in Mesa, Arizona.
CSUB went 21-36 (10-14 WAC) last season, earning the sixth and final seed in the conference tournament. The Roadrunners went 1-2 in the double elimination tournament.
View the full schedule online at GoRunners.com.
Baseball hires two assistant coaches
The Roadrunners hired Youngjin Yoon and Steve Farrington as assistant coaches on Beard’s staff.
Yoon was most recently at Linn-Benton Community College and also coached at Riverside City College. He moved to the United States in 2009. Prior to that, Yoon spent 10 season with the Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization.
He “specializes in strength and conditioning, mental awareness, cognitive preparation, dietary habits and skill set developments and his training involves a holistic hybrid pitching philosophy that merges the American power pitching culture with the detail-oriented style popular in Southeast Asia,” according to a CSUB release.
Farrington spent six seasons as the head coach at Washington State and has 21 years of college head coaching experience.
Indoor track and field schedule released
CSUB will open the year at the Northern Arizona University Friday Night Challenge on Jan. 11 and then go back for the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Jan. 18.
The Western Athletic Championships will be in Boise, Idaho on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
