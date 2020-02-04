Attention all Roadrunner fans! It’s time to break out your favorite baseball caps, gather up your friends and family, start rehearsing Take Me Out to the Ballgame and head out to Hardt Field because baseball season is finally upon us.
The 2020 Cal State Bakersfield baseball team is coached by fourth year head coach Jeremy Beard. The entire coaching staff brings intensity, knowledge, and experience to the team and they have put together a stacked roster of young men who are well prepared to kick start their season on February 14th against PAC-12 opponent Washington State.
The `Runners are heading into the start of the season as the lone Western Athletic Conference Team in the USA Today Preseason Coaches’ Poll; they’re 44th and receiving voting attention from the Coaches’ Poll for the first time since 2011. This preseason honor is a great confidence boost for the `Runners.
While the team is thrilled to enter the Big West Conference after this season the `Runners are well prepared to Make Their Mark on their final season in the WAC starting here in Bakersfield.
The baseball team heads into their final season with a diverse schedule and a heavy home slate, so fans will have a bunch of opportunities to catch the team in action against teams coming from conferences like the PAC-12 and the Big West, in addition to current WAC foes.
Athletes preparing to Make Their Mark include a pair of Bakersfield natives. Sophomore Roman Angelo is projected to play a key role in the pitching rotation for the `Runners as he led the team in ERA and posted the second-best opponent’s batting average in CSUB history during his freshman season.
He is accompanied by another home-grown teammate in Redshirt Freshman Jacen Roberson. Roberson, an outfielder for the team, will finally get to make his long-awaited debut for the `Runners. He is the first `Runner to ever sign a full-season summer league agreement with the Cape Cod Baseball League and is sure to bring great depth to the outfield.
This team is loaded with talent you’ll want to see this spring. Senior infielder Tyler Jorgenson is a returning All-WAC Second-Team selection and brings quite the stat sheet from his previous years, including a .375 average, a .425 on-base percentage, and a .510 slugging line in WAC play last season.
The `Runners are returning a number of other standout starters, including infielder Evan Berkey, outfielders Damian Henderson and Eric Charles, shortstop Daniel Carrizosa, and a junior pitcher hailing from Canada in Ethan Skuija.
Coach Beard and the Roadrunners are prepared and ready to Make Their Mark on the WAC and are looking forward to being backed by the support of CSUB and the Bakersfield community. Both at Hardt Field and on the road!
For the full 2020 game schedule, head over to GoRunners.com. For season tickets, eight-game flex plans, and single game ticket information log onto www.gorunners.com/tickets or call 661.654.BLUE. GO RUNNERS!
