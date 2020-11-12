The Cal State Bakersfield baseball program continues to build for the future. That’s particularly important considering the team is scheduled to open play in the powerful Big West Conference this season, a big step up from the Western Athletic Conference.
With that in mind, the Roadrunners’ coaching staff’s recruiting efforts led to the signing of five players to National Letters of Intent on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday.
For starters, local high school pitchers Benjamin Caggianelli and Nick Perryman, officially signed to attend CSUB. They were joined by pitcher Thomas Carter, catcher Brock Perreira and two-way threat Earl Johnson Jr. All are expected to join the Roadrunner program in the fall of 2021.
“I would like to thank our assistant coaches for their assistance in rounding up this top tier recruiting class,” said CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard of assistants Ryan Cisterna and Quinn Hawksworth. “We were careful to bring in student-athletes we felt could take us to another level in the classroom and on the playing field. Overall, this is an extremely talented class of recruits, and and they'll have a significant impact on CSUB baseball over the next few years."
Caggianelli played the past two seasons across town at Bakersfield College after graduating from Ridgeview. During last season's abbreviated season at BC, the right-handed pitcher made seven starts and struck out 49 in 32 1/3 innings. In high school, Caggianelli earned first-team All-South Yosemite League honors in 2017 and 2018, and led the Wolf Pack to a league title in 2016.
“At 6-4, Benji is a physical arm that is still developing his top tier tools,” Beard said. “He brings great velocity and a power breaking ball to the mound. (BC coach Tim) Painton has done a fantastic job tapping into his abilities and we look forward to his continued development at CSUB."
Perryman also brings an impressive pitching resume to the Roadrunners. The Independence senior has combined for a 2.70 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 129 ⅔ innings in three seasons for the Falcons. Last year, he posted a 0.33 ERA, allowing just eight hits in 21 ⅓ innings, earning first-team All-SYL honors for the second straight year.
His older brother, Mason Perryman, starred at Bakersfield High before finishing his pitching career at USC in 2018.
“We feel Nick is one of the top left-handed arms in the state of California and the top arm here in Kern Country,” Beard said. “He's 6-5 with a fast arm and already has a feel for three pitches that can play in the Big West. He has a bright future and we look forward to assisting in his development over the next four years.”
Carter will pitch next season at Golden West College after spending the abbreviated 2020 season on the roster at Texas Tech last year. He spent his prep career at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego. As a senior in 2019, Carter struck out 30 over 28 innings pitched, while limiting opposing hitters to a .205 batting average. In 2018, Carter tossed 17.2 innings, striking out 19 and posting a 1.60 earned run average.
Carter was ranked 28th among all right-handed pitchers in California by Perfect Game, following his high school career.
“Thomas has pitched in competitive environments since he was in high school,” Beard said. “He has swing-and-miss stuff from the right side. We are happy to have him in Bakersfield and expect him to make an immediate impact.”
Johnson was named as the Northern California Junior College Player of the Year in 2020, after hitting .389 with a .486 on-base percentage and a .711 slugging percentage as a shortstop at Butte College. He led the Roadrunners in extra-base hits, collecting 10 doubles, five triples and three home runs, and ranked second on the team with 23 runs batted in..
“Earl is an athletic and physical player with elite tools,” said Beard of Johnson, who scored 71 points in a 79-74 overtime victory in high school. “He is a true middle of the order bat as an infielder and should also figure into a role on the mound.”
Perreira is a senior at Kaiser High in Honolulu, where he is a career .300 hitter, with a .412 on-base percentage and a .979 fielding percentage behind the plate. As a freshman, Perreira led the Oahu Interscholastic Association in hits and earned Second-Team All-League honors. After earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a sophomore, he was invited to attend Perfect Game's World Wood Bat Association Invitational Prospect Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.
“Brock is a physical catcher and a strong presence in the batter's box,” Beard said. "He has been compared to some of the top catchers around the country and brings a winning attitude with natural leadership skills that will impact our program right away."
The Roadrunners played just 14 games before the season was cancelled in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The abbreviated campaign was CSUB’s last in the Western Athletic Conference.
“We've worked to layer our classes and balance our needs heading into the Big West,” Beard said. “We're seeing a boost in the number of talented recruits showing interest in our university and this class signifies that growth.”