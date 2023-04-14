 Skip to main content
CSUB baseball overwhelmed by Cal Poly offense in 12-4 loss

Cal State Bakersfield started strong against Cal Poly, stringing together three runs thanks to a wild pitch, a fortuitous double steal and a well-timed error, but its three first-inning strikeouts were far more representative of what was to come.

The Roadrunners matched their season high by striking out 10 additional times and got outscored by 11 runs over the remaining eight lackluster innings, taking a lopsided 12-4 loss Friday night at Hardt Field.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

