Cal State Bakersfield baseball will host Central Valley neighbor Fresno State on Wednesday in the first installment of a three-game series spread throughout the year. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. from Hardt Field.
Right-handed pitcher Noah Cordova is set to make his first start for CSUB. He has thrown only 3 1/3 innings this season, giving up four runs on two hits and six walks. The Bulldogs will start McCarthy Tatum, who leads the team with a .371 batting average and plays mostly at third base. Tatum, a righty, has given up two earned runs on four hits and a walk in three innings pitched this season.
“Both ball clubs will tell you their eyes are on the weekend,” CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said. “We both need to win those weekend series. However, midweeks, you always want to do your best job to win a baseball game and eventually win a series.”
The Roadrunners (13-12, 1-2 Western Athletic) will play at Fresno State (10-7, 2-4 Mountain West) on April 16 and May 7.
CSUB is 13-13 against Fresno State all time and 8-2 at Hardt Field. The two teams played seven times in CSUB’s first season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.