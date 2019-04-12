Cal State Bakersfield baseball scored just one run and lost to Cal Baptist (21-12, 6-4 Western Athletic), 4-1, on the road on Friday. The Roadrunners (15-20, 3-7) didn’t score until the eighth inning.
Cal Baptist’s Chad Castillo singled to right-center with two runners on in the bottom of the third to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Ryan Mota hit an RBI single to left with two outs. John Glenn followed with another single to left, putting CBU up 3-0.
CSUB starting pitcher Darius Vines gave up three runs and eight hits while striking out five batters in five innings.
Roadrunners third baseman Tyler Jorgensen drove in CSUB’s only run. He was 4-for-4 in the game.
