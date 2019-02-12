More than anything, Cal State Bakersfield head baseball coach Jeremy Beard came away from the 2018 season thinking he needed to rework the team’s pitching staff. CSUB went 21-36, placing sixth in the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season.
“You can’t win without pitching,” Beard said. “That’s why there was such a major emphasis on bringing in a lot of junior college help on the mound.”
A “shot in the arm,” Beard called it. And it wasn’t just one or two players. The Roadrunners brought in seven pitchers from junior colleges. In total, the initial 35-man 2019 roster features 19 new players (six freshmen and 13 transfers). CSUB brought in 18 new players a year ago in another season of change.
Beard considers this year’s group his first recruiting class, considering he was still only interim head coach until July 2017. The group’s first test will be a season-opening tournament in Arizona. The Roadrunners will play Pepperdine at 10 a.m. on Friday to start the year followed by a 2 p.m. game against Cal.
“We needed a lot of mound help,” Beard said. “Our pitching staff has been our weaker link as far as our roster goes and talent over the last few years that I’ve been here.”
Among CSUB’s notable new pitchers are Ethan Skujia, Darius Vines and Edgar Barclay. Skuija, who was tied for fifth among junior college pitchers in California with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, throws a low-90s fastball. Vines, a righty like Skujia, originally signed with Arizona State and has been picked twice in the MLB Draft. Both are candidates to be CSUB’s Friday starter, Beard said.
Barclay, a lefty transfer, throws in the low 90s. He and sophomore Davonte Butler, who had a 4.39 earned run average as a freshman at CSUB, are expected to be in the starting rotation. Junior Aaron Charles, a Ridgeview graduate, will be out for a few weeks recovering from meniscus surgery, Beard said.
The fielders were also bolstered by plenty of junior college help. Eric Charles, a transfer from Palomar College, will start in centerfield and bat leadoff. Power hitter and another junior college transfer Jesse Rowley will bat third and play first base. Senior Ryan Koch is expected to be the designated hitter often and hit in the fourth spot.
In the field, Will Picketts will play second, while Daniel Carrizosa will return at shortstop. Picketts is an “excellent mind” on the field, Beard said, coming from LA Pierce, where his father is the coach. Carrizosa moved from third to short midway through his freshman year last season.
Senior Noah Barba and transfer Tyler Jorgensen will fill in at third base. Senior Jake Ortega is the starting catcher, but freshman Angel Saldivar is strong defensively and made a push for the spot, Beard said.
Graduate player Jassen Oliver and Nick Grossman, a transfer from Scottsdale Community College, are battling for right field. Damian Henderson, a Salt Lake Community College transfer, will play left. Oliver can and probably will play all the outfield spots, Beard added.
“What’s crazy is this is the first team I’ve played with here that is balanced everywhere,” senior Sergio Robles said. “We don’t rely heavily on our defense. We don’t rely heavily on pitching or hitting. I think we all complement each other very well. Our pitching is phenomenal.”
CSUB could go with a lineup of all left-handed batters if it wanted to, Beard said. He was tired of watching opponents take advantage of a little wind to hit balls over the right field fence at Hardt Field, so he added more lefty bats to his own squad.
Garces product Jacen Roberson is waiting on a decision from the NCAA regarding his eligibility for his freshman season.
“I felt, personally, it was important to bring in an immediate shot in the arm,” Beard said. “Last year, I had players from three different head coaches and it was difficult. You don’t want to break a kid’s heart and make changes when they’re at the end of their career. So I made a decision that, hey, we might wear it the first year and know that we’re building for the next two recruiting classes.”
