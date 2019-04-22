The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team couldn’t take down a nationally ranked opponent at Hardt Field on Monday. No. 9 UC Santa Barbara (31-5) beat CSUB (17-25), 4-1, in a game with only 11 combined hits (eight and three, respectively). The Roadrunners did the Gauchos plenty of favors, committing six errors for three unearned runs.
UCSB’s first run was helped to the plate by a fielding error at short by Daniel Carrizosa and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. A throwing error from third baseman Tyler Jorgensen sent in two runs in the fifth. CSUB starting pitcher Noah Cordova gave up three runs in his 4 1/3 innings, but they were all unearned.
CSUB’s run was unearned, too, because Ryan Koch took second on a wild pitch and third on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. A Jorgensen groundout sent Koch home.
The Roadrunners will head to UC Riverside for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.
