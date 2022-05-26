CSUB baseball falls short in series opener against conference champion UCSB

It's not every day a nationally ranked opponent visits Hardt Field — much less a conference foe like UC Santa Barbara — and in one relentless inning Thursday night, the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners made the most of their moment in the spotlight.
Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the third, Jashia Morrissey shot an RBI double past the glove of left fielder Christian Kirtley and consecutive singles from James Bell, Andrew Allanson and Nick Salas brought home four more runs to even the score.
The tie didn't last.
The Gauchos responded almost immediately with a two-RBI single from Nick Vogt to chase starter Jaykob Acosta, then held on despite five more Roadrunner hits on their way to a 9-6 victory.
Despite the loss, with his ninth-place team wrapping up its season with a three-game series against the conference champions, CSUB coach Jeremy Beard took on an optimistic tone.
"Any time you're facing a top-20-ranked program in the country and you see your guys come out and compete like they did tonight," Beard said, "we just want to echo tonight's approach and go out and play a good clean baseball game tomorrow."
UCSB's unbeaten starter Cory Lewis gave up the five runs in the fifth, but relievers Michael Rice and Ryan Harvey pitched two solid innings each. CSUB's only remaining run came when Vogt lost consecutive fly balls in the lights in center field, which became doubles for A.J. Miller and James Bell.
Bell, Andrew Allanson and Nick Salas, the 4-5-6 trio in CSUB's lineup, had two hits each with Salas adding a walk.
"I thought we had great plate appearances all night long," Beard said. "The last three weeks we've been putting together much better plate approaches and appearances each at-bat, and our guys did a really nice job of competing against one of the top pitchers on the West Coast."
CSUB has spent all season searching for consistency on the mound, allowing a minimum of three runs in every conference game this year.
Thursday's start for Acosta was another bump in the road. The Gauchos opened with a Bryce Willits double and their first four batters all reached base, with Blake Klassen (4-for-5, three RBIs), Kyle Johnson and Broc Mortensen driving in one run apiece in the inning. A 6-4-3 double play helped CSUB prevent further damage, but the Gauchos tacked on two more runs in the second on two doubles and a Vogt sacrifice fly.
"Jaykob's been up and down this year with some lat injuries and things that he's battling through," Beard said, "so every inning we get out of him right now, it's just extra for us ... he's a young pitcher, he's a converted shortstop."
Ryan Verdugo was steady in relief, pitching more than four innings with one run allowed on two hits. CSUB had cut its deficit to 8-6 by then on the Miller and Bell doubles, but UCSB responded with a soft-hit single up the middle by Klassen that scored Jordan Sprinkle and restored the three-run margin.
The Roadrunners fell to 18-32 (11-17 Big West), while the Gauchos advanced to 41-12 (25-3). The two teams will play again Friday night and Saturday afternoon.