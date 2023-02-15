CSUB baseball entering 2023 with abundance of new players

Change is in the air at Hardt Field, and it’s not just because of the $1.5 million in pending facility improvements.
The athletes on the field this year for Cal State Bakersfield will look plenty different, too. Twenty-two players — the majority of this season’s 43-man roster — are new to the Roadrunners’ program, as are multiple coaches. Even returning players like AJ Miller and Ryan Verdugo find themselves shifted into new roles.
Sixth-year CSUB coach Jeremy Beard sees the influx of fresh talent as the next step in the team’s process of getting acclimated to the Big West Conference. He said his pool of scholarship money has gradually increased from about $170,000 to $300,000 during his tenure, allowing him to build the team's depth.
“The biggest thing was getting the right guys in here,” Beard said, “and trying to build the culture right away to get them familiar with the program and themselves.”
Don’t call it a rebuild. The new Roadrunners are almost exclusively experienced transfers, some from JUCOs and some from four-year schools, including Big West competitors like Hawaii and UC Irvine.
“It’s really difficult to win with younger players these days,” Beard said. “Even before COVID, it was difficult at times, but now post-COVID, you have so many older players with additional years of eligibility, and then the (MLB) draft is only 20 rounds now.”
The old-and-new squad takes the field for the first official time when it hosts St. Thomas, a second-year Division I program, in a season-opening home series beginning Friday night at Hardt Field.
That initial game should provide the year's first look at Verdugo, this year's expected Friday night starter, a sophomore from South El Monte who posted a 4.54 ERA in 19 appearances with one start last season.
The lone returning starter from last year could have been junior Kellen O’Connor, but he’s shut down for the season with bone spurs in his elbow. Instead, Verdugo will be joined in the rotation by JUCO transfers Jeter Schuerman (Spokane Falls) and Tally Wright (Chandler-Gilbert). The pitching rotation is totally new, but Beard said the staff as a whole, with at least 15 additional bullpen arms (including returners like Matt Comnos, Taylor Ott and Gabe Ulloa) is the deepest he’s seen in his tenure.
Verdugo credited Beard and new volunteer assistant Brady Corrigan for helping prepare him for the year, in terms of arm care. Corrigan, who focuses on pitchers, and analytics-minded assistant coach David Tillotson are new additions to this year’s staff.
“They communicate to us a lot, they care for us,” Verdugo said, “and they’re just looking out for us and hoping for us to do better.”
Tillotson has worked closely with returning redshirt junior catcher Angel Saldivar, a team leader looking to hone a batting approach to match his defensive prowess.
“I knew that was gonna be a big tool headed into this year, to develop an offense,” Saldivar said. “especially with the guys in front of and behind me … and then defensively, I did a good job with Coach Tillotson working on a new framework of catching that’s been evolving throughout the years.”
In terms of on-paper statistical production in 2022, even as the Roadrunners went just 18-34 (11-19 Big West), no one leapt off the page more than the outfield duo of Miller and James Bell, who had once begun their college careers as freshman roommates at Oregon. In his first season in Bakersfield, Miller equaled CSUB’s single-season home run record and set a new mark for career slugging percentage. Bell led the team with a .300 batting average and was second to Miller with an .862 OPS as both were named second-team All-Big West.
Both are back this season, though Beard has moved erstwhile right fielder Miller to first base, his high school position, where he started twice in 2022. Jared “JJ” Bujanda McConnell, a Chaffey College transfer, is expected to pick up the slack in the outfield, with returnee Michael Pollard moving up to start in center field.
“We feel like our outfield is a strong point offensively and defensively this year,” Beard said.
Washington State transfer Kyler Stancato played exclusively in the outfield with the Cougars, but will double as a pitcher for the Roadrunners as one of several two-way options, including freshman Ridgeview graduate Jacob Gutierrez.
“We’re working hard at developing him so he can be a real strong future guy for the ‘Runners,” Beard said.
Second base is locked down by another Bakersfield native in Highland alum Nick Salas, who didn’t make much contact last year, batting .209, but drew a team-high 32 walks. Beard said Riley Kasper, briefly a starting infielder at UC Irvine, will hold down the hot corner. Last year’s third baseman, Canadian sophomore Cody Hendriks, should slide over to shortstop initially, but will face competition from newcomers Connor Culp and Walker Moore.
This season’s wide-ranging nonconference schedule includes series against four teams CSUB has never faced before, beginning with the Tommies on Friday. Highlights include three games at Stanford and then three home dates with Ohio State on consecutive weekends next month.
Then comes the Big West, in which the Roadrunners were picked to finish 10th of 11 teams, below both last year’s projection (eighth) and result (ninth).
“At the end of the day, it is a tough conference,” Saldivar said. “Especially being from Bakersfield as well, people are gonna kind of maybe (overlook) us a little bit, but that’s what we deal with, adversity, especially around here.”
CSUB opened last year’s league slate 7-2 and finished it 4-17; the Roadrunners also lost eight of nine to close the previous season. Success this time around will require a much stronger finish.